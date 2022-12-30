Haddad announces two women to chair Banco do Brazil and Caixa

The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced (30) two women to preside over the main Brazilian public banks – Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brazil. They are Tarciana Medeiros and Maria Rita Serrano, respectively. Both are career employees of the institutions they will preside over.

According to Haddad, the two have already met with him and president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to discuss the new government’s priorities for public banks and were “completely aligned” with what was presented.

“Both are very excited about the tasks assigned to them by the President of the Republic”, said Haddad when announcing them to journalists in front of the hotel where Lula is staying in Brasília.

According to Haddad, the priority will be to offer lines of credit to indebted low-income families. The future minister of Fazer added that it is a question of “making available to the population what was a campaign promise, especially with regard to credit”.

Resumes

Medeiros has a 22-year career at Banco do Brazil and now, she becomes the first woman to preside over Banco do Brazil in more than two hundred years of the institution’s history, which was founded during the empire, in 1808.

She currently holds the position of executive manager in the Customers department of Banco do Brazil. Previously, she was commercial superintendent at BB Seguridade, a subsidiary of the bank. Graduated in business administration, she has a postgraduate degree in management, marketing, leadership and innovation.

For two years, Medeiros was at the forefront of after-sales projects in the Credit and Loans department at BB, one of the priority areas in which the government relies on the public retail bank to work in the first moments of the new government.

Serrano, in turn, has been with Caixa Econômica Federal for 31 years, being the current employee representative elected to the Board of Directors of the state-owned bank, a position she has held since 2014. She has held various positions and was, between 2006 and 2012, president of the Union of Bank Employees of ABC Paulista. Currently, she is one of the leaders of the public companies defense movement.