“Football is football” because of players like Pele, says Guardiola

The coach of Manchester City (England), Pep Guardiola, compared the legacy left by Pelé to the script of a movie this Friday (30th), stating that football would not be what it is without the legend of Brazilian football.

Pelé, champion of the World Cup with the Brazilian national team three times (1958, 1962 and 1970), died last Thursday (29) at the age of 82 after a battle with cancer.

“On behalf of Manchester City, my deepest condolences to his family. Football is football thanks to these types of people, players and human beings,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Everton.

“I think Neymar said that, before [de Pelé] the number 10 was just a number and then it became something special – every top player wants to use it in their team. What he did for football is there and will always remain.”

“He didn’t just win three World Cups, it was a new thing when he appeared. I wasn’t born when he played, but it’s like a good movie, isn’t it? The legacy after many years is still there,” he added.

Guardiola added that Pele had the potential to succeed in any era of the sport.

“When I was at Barcelona‘s academy, I had a physiotherapist who was passionate about Brazil and Pelé. And then, when I was nine or ten, I started watching some videos,” Guardiola said.

“Now I realize that he was very strong and could do anything. People say the pace was completely different. That type of player, if he were playing now, would adapt to the pace.”

“He was so intuitive and had the skills and mindset that he could play across all generations.”

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.