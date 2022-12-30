Russia launches night drone strike after day of bombing in Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight, Ukrainian officials said on Friday, a day after Moscow fired several missiles in its latest series of attacks on the country’s vital infrastructure.

A Reuters witness 20 kilometers south of Kiev heard several explosions and the sound of anti-aircraft fire. By dawn, the attack appeared to be over after a relentless day and night of bombing.

The Ukrainian military said all drones were destroyed. Seven targeted Kiev, where an administrative building was damaged, the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia has launched a total of 85 missile strikes, 35 air strikes and 63 strikes by various rocket launching systems in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its statement. briefing War diary.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it carried out a “massive strike” against Ukraine’s military-industrial and energy infrastructure using high-precision weapons, according to Interfax.

The agency also reported that the attacks disrupted the production and repair of military equipment and the movement of reserve troops. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attacks were against power infrastructure, and most were repelled.

Areas where the power outages were “especially hard” include the capital Kiev, Odessa and Kherson in the south and neighboring regions, and around Lviv near the western border with Poland, Zelenskiy said.

“But this is nothing compared to what could have happened if not for our heroic anti-aircraft gunners and air defense,” Zelenskiy said.

Since October, Russia has launched nearly weekly mass missile and drone attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, leaving millions of people without heat or power as winter sets in. Russia says its aim is to reduce Ukraine’s combat capability; Kiev says the attacks have no military purpose and are aimed at injuring civilians, a war crime.

Kiev says Iran is supplying Moscow with drones for its airstrikes. Tehran denies it.

The Ukrainian military said Moscow forces also bombed 20 settlements around the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, where the fiercest fighting is raging, and more than 25 settlements in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Kremlin, for its part, said it was extremely concerned about what it said was a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile that flew into the airspace of Belarus, Moscow‘s close ally, on Thursday before being shot down.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry suggested the episode was a Russian provocation, but said it was ready to carry out an “objective investigation” into the incident.

Reuters could not immediately verify reports from the battlefield.

