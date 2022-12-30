BrazilBrazil

Decree dismisses Ciro Nogueira from the Chief of Staff

Decree published today (30) in the Official Diary of the Union exonerates Ciro Nogueira from the position of chief minister of the Civil House. According to the text, the departure happens at the request of the politician himself.

The post is considered a kind of right arm of the President of the Republic and main interlocutor of the Planalto Palace, in addition to being responsible for articulating the execution of public policies by the ministries.

In early December, President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Rui Costa, the current governor of Bahia, to head the Civil House starting next year.

Other exonerations

In addition to Ciro, Jonathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro from the position of executive secretary and Thiago Meirelles Fernandes Pereira, deputy head of Articulation and Monitoring, were also exonerated this Friday.

Another decree exonerates Daniel de Oliveira Duarte Ferreira from the post of Minister of Regional Development.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

