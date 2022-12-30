Decrees formalize changes of command in the Navy and Air Force

O Official Diary of the Union this Friday (30) officializes changes of command in the Navy and Air Force. Fleet Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen replaces Almir Garnier Santos in the Navy on an interim basis, while Air Force Lieutenant Marcelo Kanitz Damasceno replaces, as of the 2nd, Carlos Almeida Baptista Junior in the Air Force.

Last Wednesday (28), the Official Diary of the Union had already made the change of command in the Army official, exonerating Marco Antônio Freire Gomes from the position and appointing General Júlio Cesar de Arruda to exercise the function on an interim basis. The inauguration ceremony for the new Army commander will take place today, at 10 am, at the Ministry of Defense.