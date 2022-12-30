São Paulo brings special lighting in tribute to Pelé

Several places in São Paulo paid tribute to Edson Arantes do Nascimento, King Pelé, who died yesterday (29), in São Paulo, as a result of multiple organ failure.

The government of São Paulo illuminated the façade of the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, seat of government, with green and yellow colors. On Avenida Paulista, the best-known thoroughfare in the city of São Paulo, it also paid homage to the great idol of world football: throughout the night: the facades of Shopping Cidade São Paulo and the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp) were illuminated with images of Pelé and messages of thanks to King Pelé.

Neo Química Arena, the Corinthians stadium, featured images of the athlete accompanied by a star.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who became known worldwide as Pelé and was considered the greatest football player of all time, died yesterday, aged 82, at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in the south zone of São Paulo, due to multiple organ failure, in as a result of colon cancer. His death was mourned by personalities from all over the world.

The government of São Paulo declared seven days of official mourning. The city of São Paulo also declared seven days of official mourning in the city.