Argentina’s World Cup win is football’s climax in 2022

The main chapter of world football in 2022 was precisely the last one, Argentina winning the Qatar Cup title. After 36 years of waiting and two painful runners-up (1990 and 2014), the Albiceleste team defeated France 4-2 on penalties, after a 3-3 tie with the ball rolling, on December 18 at the Lusail Stadium, in the decision of the competition, securing the third world championship.

Champion at home, in 1978, and in Mexico, eight years later, Argentina lifted the world cup for the first time away from the American continent. In 22 editions, this is the third time that the feat has happened. The previous ones were in 1958 (Sweden) with Brazil and in 2014 (Brazil) with Germany.

As in 1986, the Argentine title has a prominent protagonist. If back then the guy was Diego Armando Maradona, this time it would have to be Lionel Messi. As fate would have it, the 35-year-old star, in the last Cup of his career, could finally lift the most coveted cup on the planet. In addition to being champion, Messi ended the competition as vice-scorer (with seven goals) and player with the most appearances in the history of the World Cups (26, ahead of the German Lothar Matthäus).

Club World Cup

Among clubs, the world title went to Chelsea (England), who beat Palmeiras by 2-1 in the extension of the great decision of the FIFA Club World Cup, which was played in February in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates).

This was the third time that the São Paulo team competed in the World Cup. The first was in 1999, when the Brazilians were also in second place, after falling to Manchester United (England). In 2020 Alviverde finished the competition in fourth place.

continental champions

If Palmeiras did not do well in the World Cup among men, in the women’s Libertadores, Palestrinas overcame Boca Juniors by 4-1, in October in Quito (Ecuador), to win the title for the first time.

Among men, Flamengo conquered the continent. Thanks to a goal by Gabriel Barbosa, Rubro-Negro da Gávea beat Athletico-PR by 1-0, in October at the Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil (Ecuador), to guarantee the third championship of the competition (1981, 2019 and 2022).

national titles

In addition, Flamengo showed its strength in the Copa do Brazil. Also in October, but nine days before conquering South America, Rubro-Negro beat Corinthians 6-5 in the penalty shootout (after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes) at the Maracanã stadium to take the competition trophy for the fourth time for home (after 1990, 2006 and 2013).

WIN, WIN, WIN… 🎶🔴⚫ IT’S THE CHAMPION MENGÃO! The fourth championship of @Flamengo came with the Nation! WHAT MOMENT! And it was with a lot of emotion, huh?!#FinalCopaDoBrazil#CopaIntelbrasDoBrazil pic.twitter.com/AnZzUtWx1d — Copa Intelbras do Brazil (@CopadoBrazil) October 20, 2022

The Brazilian male ended in the hands of Palmeiras, which, in a historic season, secured the conquest in advance. This was Verdão’s 11th title in the competition (after victories in 1960, 1967, 1967, 1969, 1972, 1973, 1993, 1994, 2016 and 2018).

FLAME! 🔥 IN ANOTHER HISTORICAL SEASON, THE #MAIORCAMPEÃODOBRASIL NOW IT’S HENDECA! WE ARE THE BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONS OF 2022! 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗗𝗔𝗗𝗘 Love it! 1️⃣1️⃣🏆#TodosSomos11#AvantiPalestra pic.twitter.com/NMX8FCJJKV — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) November 2, 2022

In the A1 Series of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, the title ended up in the hands of Corinthians, who thrashed Internacional 4-1, in September at the Neo Química Arena, in the big decision. This was the fourth opportunity that Brabas do Timão secured the competition trophy.