Retrospective 2022: Check out the main news of November

One of the most important sports competitions on the planet – the World Cup – which usually takes place between May and July, started this time at the end of the year. The opening was held at the Al Bayt stadium, in Al Khor, a city located 35 kilometers from Doha, Qatar, on the 20th. The stadium was also the venue for the opening game of the World Cup.





Brazil debuted on the 24th, with a 2-0 victory over Serbia. The second game, on the 28th, was against Switzerland and meant that the selection managed, for the first time, to beat the European team by 1-0, securing their place in the round of 16.





Government transition and protests

All Souls’ Day (2) was marked by events in several cities, including Brasília, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Protesters protested against the result of the election for the Presidency of the Republic. They called for federal intervention.

On the 22nd, the Liberal Party (PL) filed a representation with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to annul votes from around 280,000 electronic ballot boxes used in the second round of elections. The president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, gave the party 24 hours to add to the petition in which it asked for the annulment of votes in the elections. In the dispatch, Moraes asked the party to present a list of supposedly defective ballot boxes in both rounds, claiming that the ballot boxes were also used in the first round. On the afternoon of the 23rd, the party asked that the request with scope only for the second round be maintained by the TSE. That same day, the president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, denied the PL’s request and established a fine of R$ 22.9 million for the Coligação Pelo Bem do Brazil.

Attack in Aracruz

A shooting attack in the city of Aracruz (ES), at two schools in the municipality, left dead and injured. On the same day, the Military Police of Espírito Santo reported that they arrested a suspect of being the author of the attack. The author is the son of a military police officer and used his father’s gun in the attacks.

Obituary

Brazilian music icons said their last goodbyes in November. On the 9th, singer Gal Costa died at the age of 77. Details of the cause of her death were not released. Also on the 9th, Rolando Boldrin died, aged 86. He was an actor, singer, songwriter and TV presenter.





On the 22nd, it was the turn of singer and composer Erasmo Carlos, 81 years old, to die as a result of problems caused by an edemigenic syndrome (when there is excess fluid in the body’s tissues).

