STF president asks Bolsonaro for information on Christmas pardon

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, granted President Jair Bolsonaro and the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) a period of 48 hours to comment on the presidential decree of Christmas pardon this year.

The measure was taken after the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) entered, on Tuesday (27), with a direct action of unconstitutionality to question devices that could benefit military police convicted of the Carandiru massacre, which took place in 1992. , 111 detainees were killed in the invasion by the Military Police to contain the rebellion at the Carandiru prison, in São Paulo. The pardon means the pardon of the penalty.

After receiving the manifestations, the minister must analyze the request for partial suspension of the pardon. The request for information is a common measure that precedes the analysis of processes.

When resorting to the Supreme Court to suspend the pardon, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, maintained that the decree is unconstitutional.

“Article 6 of Decree 11.302.2022, by allowing, specifically in the case of the Carandiru massacre, for convicted military police officers to benefit from a Christmas pardon, violates human dignity and basic and basic principles of public international law, presenting itself as as an affront to the decisions of international monitoring and control bodies related to human rights, being capable of causing Brazil to be held accountable for human rights violations,” said Aras.

There is no deadline for judgment of the action.