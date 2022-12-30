BrazilBrazil

Civil Defense recognizes emergency situation in seven cities

The National Civil Defense recognized, this Thursday (29), the emergency situation in seven cities in the country hit by natural disasters. The ordinance was published in the Official Gazette (DOU).
In Bahia, the municipality of Itabuna was hit by floods, while Ilhéus recorded heavy rains. The high volume of rainfall also affected João Neiva, in Espírito Santo. Still in the state of Espírito Santo, the city of Vargem Alta had an episode of windstorm.
The municipality of Jenipapo dos Vieiras, in Maranhão, was affected by flooding. The municipalities of Cabo Verde and Poço Fundo, in Minas Gerais, recorded hail.

federal resources

Cities in an emergency situation or state of public calamity recognized by the National Civil Defense are able to request resources from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) to assist the affected population, through the ministry’s website www.mdr.gov.br.
Actions involve relief, assistance to victims, restoration of essential services and reconstruction of destroyed or damaged infrastructure. The request must be made through the Integrated Disaster Information System.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

