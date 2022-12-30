Sports idols pay last tribute to Pelé

World sports idols paid their last tribute to Pelé, who, this Thursday (29), died at the age of 82 at Albert Einstein Hospital due to multiple organ failure.

Jamaican Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the history of athletics, posted a message on his social networks in which he states: “A legend of the sport. Rest in peace King Pele”. Englishman Lewis Hamilton, who is a seven-time Formula 1 champion, thanked Pelé for having shared his “talent, genius and love”, and stated that his legacy will always be an inspiration.

Another sports star to highlight the legacy of the King of Football was Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. On social media he declared: “Today, a great player in world sport is leaving. A sad day for the world of football, for the world of sport. His legacy will always be with us.”

Among Brazilians it was no different, striker Marta, who was elected six times as the best player in the world by Fifa, paid her tribute to Pelé: “My king, our king. Thank you! You showed, or rather taught with art and mastery, to the world the unique and global power of promoting, mobilizing and engaging our much loved sport. By your feet, we were and will continue to be blessed by your art. I love you king. Rest in peace”.

Olympic champion Cesar Cielo also expressed his gratitude: “To the eternal king of football: thank you very much”.

Hortência Marcari, one of the exponents of Brazilian basketball, highlighted the fact that Pelé’s legacy will last for eternity: “We know that one day we will all go, but our idols will not. They are eternal and you Pelé will always be in our memory. God is waiting for you”.