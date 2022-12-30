BrazilBrazil

Ibovespa closes year up 4.69% and dollar down 5.3%

The reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa, ended today’s trading session (29th), the last of the year, at 109,734 points. The result represents a drop of 0.46% compared to yesterday and 2.45% compared to the end of November. However, in the accumulated result for the year, the index increased by 4.69%.

Financial turnover in the last trading session of the year totaled R$ 24.4 billion. Tomorrow, due to the bank holiday, there will be no trading of shares on the São Paulo stock exchange, the B3.

Unlike Brazil, Wall Street is heading for a loss in 2022, with the S&P 500 recording a 19% decline so far. However, tomorrow there will still be trading in the United States.

In 2022, the dollar had its first annual low against the real in six years. It rose 0.43% today, closing the last trading session of the year at R$5.27 reais on sale. In the accumulated of 2022, the US currency added a drop of 5.3% – the first annual low since 2016.

A good part of this year’s losses came in the first quarter, when the dollar fell 14.55% against the real, the biggest quarterly percentage drop since the period from April to June 2009 (-15.81%).

*With information from Reuters Agency

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

