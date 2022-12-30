Pelé’s death is mourned by Brazilian and foreign artists

The news of Pelé’s death, confirmed today (29), also had repercussions in the artistic world. Tributes were shared on social networks not only by Brazilian personalities, but also by foreigners. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who became known worldwide as Pelé, died today (29), at the age of 82, at Albert Einstein Hospital, in the south zone of São Paulo, due to multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer.

Rapper Mano Brown revealed Pelé’s influence on his decision to become a Santos fan. “I grew up in Santos without support. I remember the black guy in all white clothes, he was familiar in the backyards where I lived before going to boarding school. There everyone had their team, mine was this one, for life! Eternal subject of King Pelé “, said.

I grew up Santista without support, I remember the black guy in all white clothes, he was familiar in the backyards where I lived before going to boarding school, there everyone had their team, mine was this one, for life! Eternal subject of the king @Skinking forever 🕊️👑 pic.twitter.com/37IfhuR1PF — Mano Brown (@manobrown) December 29, 2022

Actor Renato Aragão also paid his respects: “Today Brazil and the world suffer a great loss. Rest in peace King Pelé. Thank you for so much joy you have given us!” After ending his career as a player, Pelé developed some work as an actor. In 1986, Renato Aragão, famous for leading the television series Os Trapalhões, invited him to participate in a film. Working together, they recorded Os Trapalhões e o Rei do Futebol.

The presenter, actress and singer Xuxa Meneghel, with whom Pelé had a romance between 1981 and 1986, mentioned some of the player’s family members and offered condolences. “My affectionate hug and may the pain of loss turn into good memories to be less heavy”.

Sports narrator Galvão Bueno also shared a few words: “My friend Edson is gone!! How sad! But Pelé, no!! Pelé is eternal!! King Pelé!! One and only!!”.

One and only!! pic.twitter.com/AA56oWRdlZ — Galvão Bueno (@galvaobueno) December 29, 2022

Singer Caetano Veloso said it was a sad day for Brazil and recalled that he wrote the song Love Love Love inspired by the speech that Pelé gave at the end of the match that marked his farewell to the pitch: the friendly played in October 1977 between Santos and New York Cosmos, the two clubs he played for in his career. In his autobiography, the athlete wrote that, among all the songs inspired by him, this is the one that moves him the most.

Sad day for Brazil. Pele left us today. In her book, she wrote about the song “Love Love Love”, which I made inspired by his words: “I gave a speech on the field and ended it by saying these words in English: – Love! Love! Love! pic.twitter.com/QaHsJwRx4A — Caetano Veloso (@caetanoveloso) December 29, 2022

Zeca Pagodinho posted a thank you on his networks and shared images of a meeting that took place backstage at a show in Las Vegas. “Thank you, Pelé! For so much joy you have given us!”, She wrote her.

Singer Margareth Menezes, recently appointed by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to take over the Ministry of Culture as of Sunday (1st), lamented the loss of “the greatest player in history”, but stated that his legacy will remain forever. “Our King Pelé was and always will be a genius who influenced millions of young and adult football fans in Brazil and around the world,” she added.

In the foreign artistic milieu, there was no lack of tributes either. American actor Sylvester Stallone, who was his co-star in the 1981 film Escape to Victory, wrote: “Pelé, the great! Rest in peace! This was a good man.”

SKIN THE GREAT! Rest in peace! This was a good man. — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) December 29, 2022

Will Smith, another American actor, published on his social networks photos of a meeting with the player and captioned: “the greatest of all time”.

British model and actress Naomi Campbell also posted a few words. “Pelé, you were a symbol for us and let us see that dreams can come true. You were and always will be one of a kind, with a heart of gold. The first ever athlete to be a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador [Organização das Nações Unidas para a Educação, a Ciência e a Cultura]”, he wrote.