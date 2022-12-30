Tourists prepare for New Year’s Eve in Copacabana

Thousands of tourists are already anxiously awaiting the arrival of New Year’s Eve in Copacabana. After two years without shows on the beach, the party will finally have stages where renowned artists will perform. Despite the cloudy weather this Thursday (29), the visitors’ program was to stroll along the waterfront promenade and guarantee photos in front of the main stage.

“We came to see New Year’s Eve in Rio do Janeiro and especially Zeca Pagodinho. It’s our first time here in Rio. Thanks to God we will be able to contemplate this madness, this happiness”, said Vanderlei Augusto, who came from Porto Alegre, together with his wife, Vera Prates: “This city is really wonderful. I can’t wait to see the shows. The stage is getting really nice. It’s going to be really spectacular”, said Vera, who is a writer.

The main stage was set up on the sand, in front of the Copacabana Palace hotel, from where the artists will arrive, through a provisional walkway specially built over Avenida Atlântica. In addition to Zeca Pagodinho, Iza, Alexandre Pires and drums from Grande Rio are scheduled to perform. On another stage, in front of Rua Santa Clara, the attractions will be: Mart’nália, Bala Quero, Gilsons, Preta Gil, Beija-Flor drums and DJs.



Completion of the assembly of the Copacabana stage for the New Year’s Eve 2023 party shows on Copacabana beach, south of the city. – Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brazil

Some tourists highlighted the desire for a New Year’s Eve in high spirits, to erase the difficult moments of recent years, with the economic crisis and covid-19. “The expectation is good, a special date, after covid. We hope it will be a year of many blessings for everyone. We hope it will be a better year”, said Alan Alves de Lima, from São Paulo, who came to Rio with his husband, Kleber Roberto Moreno. ′′ May it be a year of many achievements and victories, full of achievements, everything we couldn’t live in this pandemic, staying indoors, with many losses. They were difficult and heavy years, but thank God we are here”, said Kleber.

While tourists were only concerned with getting to know the beach and ensuring good photos for social networks, others really wanted to earn some money, selling products to visitors, such as Vander Amorim, who sells football shirts. On average, he sells four shirts a day, which guarantees a profit of R$80.

“I need to sell, even to be able to buy some things and have dinner at home. I don’t have a steady job, I work here all year round. But I have faith that this year will be better”, said Vender, who has four children and lives in Nova Iguaçu, in Baixada Fluminense.