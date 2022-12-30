FIFA president says Pelé did what no other player dreamed of

Hours after the announcement of Pelé’s death, the president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), the Swiss-Italian Gianni Infantino, released a message in which he highlighted the achievements of the King of Football, who “did things that no other player would even dream of ”.

“He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and his skill and imagination were unrivaled. Pelé did things that no other player could dream of, like the famous dribble in the 1970 World Cup semi-final, which became known as the Pelé run-around. Or the goal he scored in the 1958 World Cup final aged 17, when he passed the ball over a defender and volleyed it into the net.”

“For everyone who loves the beautiful game, this is the day we never wanted to come. The day we lost Pelé.” FIFA President Gianni Infantino pays tribute to Pele: — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 29, 2022

In a message released by FIFA’s press office, Infantino was very sorry for the loss of Pelé, but said that his contributions will not be forgotten: “Today, we all mourn the loss of the physical presence of our dear Pelé, but he achieved immortality a long time ago. a long time and so will be with us for all eternity.”

The president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, stated that he will strive to preserve the legacy of the King of Football: “I am deeply moved by Pelé’s departure. The CBF will pay all possible tributes to the greatest athlete of all time. Pelé is eternal and we will always work to preserve his history and perpetuate his legacy”.