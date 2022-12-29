President decrees three-day mourning for Pelé’s death

President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of official mourning for Pelé’s death. The measure was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DOU).

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, who became known worldwide as Pelé, died today (29), at the age of 82, at Albert Einstein Hospital, in the south zone of São Paulo, due to multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer.

On social media, the president expressed regret for the death of the King of Football.

“With regret the passing of a man, who through football, took the name of Brazil to the world. He turned football into art and joy. May God comfort his family and welcome him into his infinite mercy,” he wrote.

Other authorities also spoke out after the announcement of the death.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), stated that Pelé “was the most masterful football player that the world has seen on the pitch and that raised the name of Brazil wherever he went”.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP), said that the player dignified Brazil and its people and that “the man Pelé leaves us, but the eternal Pelé will live forever”.

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber, said that the player acted as “a ball artist, who enchanted generations and generations with his talent.