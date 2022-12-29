Vivienne Westwood, the provocative lady of British fashion, dies aged 81

Like the person who wore the Sex Pistols, Vivienne Westwood, who died on Thursday at age 81, was synonymous with 1970s punk rock, a rebelliousness that has remained a hallmark of an unapologetically political designer who became one of the biggest names of British fashion.

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, south London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” her brand’s official Twitter channel said.

Climate change, pollution and his support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange provided the basis for protest T-shirts or banners carried by his models on the runway.

She dressed as then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher for a magazine cover in 1989 and drove a white tank near the country home of future British leader David Cameron to protest “fracking”, a technique used to drilling for oil.

The rebel joined the establishment in 1992 after Queen Elizabeth awarded her the Order of the British Empire medal. But, always wanting to shock, Westwood showed up to Buckingham Palace without panties — a fact she proved to photographers by a telltale twirl of her skirt.

“The only reason I’m in fashion is to destroy the word ‘conformity,'” Westwood said in his 2014 biography. “Nothing is interesting to me unless it has that element.”

Instantly recognizable by his orange or white hair, Westwood first made a name for himself in punk fashion in 1970s London, dressing the punk rock band that defined the genre.

Along with Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, she defied the hippie tendencies of the day to sell rock’n’roll-inspired clothing.

They began to wear ripped clothes adorned with chains, as well as latex and fetish pieces that they sold in their shop on London‘s King’s Road, called “Let It Rock”, “Sex” and “Seditionaries”, among other names.

They used swastika prints, bare breasts and, perhaps most famously, an image of the Queen with a safety pin in her lips. Favorite items included sleeveless black T-shirts studded with zippers, safety pins or chicken bones.

“There was no punk before me and Malcolm,” Westwood said in the biography. “And the other thing you should know about punk too: It was a total blast.”

buy less

Born Vivienne Isabel Swire on April 8, 1941, in the English town of Glossop, Westwood grew up in a time of rationing during and after World War II.

A recycling mindset permeated her work, and she repeatedly told fashionistas to “choose well” and “shop less”. From the late 1960s she lived in a small flat in south London for around 30 years and cycled to work.

When she was a teenager, her parents, greengrocers and cotton weavers, moved the family to north London, where she studied jewelery and goldsmithing before going back to school to become a teacher.

While teaching at an elementary school, she met her first husband, Derek Westwood, marrying him in a homemade dress. Their son Ben was born in 1963 and the couple divorced in 1966.

A single mother, Westwood was selling jewelry on London‘s Portobello Road when she met art student McLaren, who would become her romantic and professional partner. They had one son, Joe Corre, co-founder of lingerie brand Agent Provocateur.

After the Sex Pistols split, the two held their first fashion show in 1981, showcasing a “romantic new look” of African-style patterns, buccaneer pants, and sashes.

Westwood, then in his forties, slowly began to carve his own path in fashion, eventually parting ways with McLaren in the early 1980s.

Often looking back to history, her influential designs have included corsets, Harris Tweed suits, and taffeta ball gowns.

Her 1985 “Mini-Crini” line featured her short, puffy skirt and a tighter silhouette. Her towering platform shoes gained worldwide attention in 1993 when model Naomi Campbell stumbled down the runway wearing a pair.

“My clothes have a story. They have an identity. They have character and purpose,” said Westwood.

“That’s why they become classics. Because they still tell a story. They still do.”

The Westwood brand flourished in the 1990s, with fashionistas crowding its Paris shows and opening stores across the world selling its lines, accessories and perfumes.

She met Andreas Kronthaler teaching fashion in Vienna. They were married in 1993 and he later became her creative partner.

Westwood has used her public profile to advocate for issues like nuclear disarmament and to protest anti-terrorism laws and government spending policies that hit the poor. She held a large “climate revolution” flag at the closing ceremony of the 2012 Paralympics in London, and frequently turned her models into runway eco-warriors.

“I’ve always had a political agenda,” Westwood told fashion magazine L’Officiel in 2018. “I used fashion to challenge the status quo.”

