World champions with Pelé regret departure of the King of Football

Former Pelé teammates in historic achievements for the Brazilian national team spoke this Thursday (29) about the death of the King of Football. Gérson de Oliveira Nunes, for example, stated in his profile on social networks: “A King does not die, a King only rests”.

The former player, who is also known as Canhotinha de Ouro, had a prominent role in the victorious campaign in the 1970 World Cup, in which Brazil secured the third world championship. “I had the honor of playing alongside Pelé and also against him. A true genius, among the few I’ve met. He enchanted the world with his unique football, worthy of all the awards and trophies he won during his brilliant and unrivaled career in the sport. His great work, his sensational goals and his magnificent vision of the game will remain for eternity. Sincerely, thank you Pelé, for everything he has done for Brazilian and world football. May the King rest in peace and may God comfort his friends, family and his millions of fans.”

Another component of the selection of 70 who mourned the death of Pelé was Rivelino, who posted on his Instagram profile: “Your place next to God. My eternal king. Rest in peace”.

Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo was another former world champion talking about the loss of the King of Football. He was an important partner of Pelé, playing as a player in the 1958 and 1962 World Cups and as a coach in the 1970 World Cup. “My greatest partner is gone and it is with that smile that I will keep you with me. Friend of so many stories, victories and titles and who leaves an eternal and unforgettable legacy. The person who stopped the world several times. The person who made the number 10 shirt the most respected. A Brazilian who defended our country around the world. Today the world, crying, stops and says goodbye to the greatest of all, the King of Football. Thank you for everything Pele. You are eternal. I love you”.

Another great partner of Pelé, in Santos and in the national team, José Macia, Pepe, released a video lamenting the departure of his friend: “Rest in peace, King Pelé, my great friend. Football is in mourning.” For the Canarinho team, Pepe and Pelé were together in the victorious campaigns of the Cups of 1958 and 1962.