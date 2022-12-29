International leaders pay tribute to Pelé

The death of the king of football, Pelé, at the age of 82, reverberated on the social networks of leaders of foreign countries, who paid homage to the Brazilian player. Among them are historical opponents of Brazil in football, such as Argentina, France and Italy. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, died today (29), of multiple organ failure as a result of colon cancer, at Albert Einstein Hospital, in the south zone of São Paulo.

French President Emmanuel Macron published a photo of Pele accompanied by the words: “The game. The King. Eternity.” France and Brazil played in the 1998 World Cup final, when the French won.

Le Jeu. Le Roi. L’Eternite.

The game. King. Eternity. pic.twitter.com/ZjeaF7zIGx — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 29, 2022

Argentine President Alberto Fernández called Pelé “one of the best football players in history”. Argentines claim that Diego Maradona is the greatest player of all time. “We always remember those years when Pelé enchanted the world with his skills. A big hug to his family and the people of Brazil“, said Fernandez.

Head of State of Italy, the opponent country of Pelé’s team in the 1970 World Cup final, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the Brazilian star managed to leave his mark even on generations that were not lucky enough to see him play. “Today the whole world mourns a legend called Pelé,” she wrote on social media.



Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player – Ricardo Moraes/Reuters Archive/All rights reserved

The president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, said he was very saddened by the death of his brother Edson Arantes do Nascimento, “the best Brazilian soccer player in the world“. “Our solidarity with his family, friends and admirers. Pelé will live forever in the memory of those who admire and play football”.

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, published a note on the official website of the Presidency of the Portuguese Republic in which he regrets the death of Pelé and offers condolences to the Brazilian people, family and friends of the player.

“Pelé was a football king, a symbol of Brazil, he marked generations and will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in the most popular sport in the world“, says the text.

Former two-term president of the United States, Barack Obama said Pele was one of the greatest, one of the most recognized athletes in the world and someone who understood the power of sport to bring people together. “Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him.”