Pelé’s wake will be held at Vila Belmiro

Santos reported earlier this Thursday night (29) that Pelé’s wake open to the public will be held at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, in Vila Belmiro, starting at 10 am (Brasília time) next Monday (2). .

“The body will go straight from Albert Einstein Hospital to the stadium at dawn on Monday (2) and the coffin will be positioned in the center of the lawn”, says the note from Peixe. According to Santos, popular access to the wake will be done through gates 2 and 3, while the authorities will have access through gate 10.

The ceremony will continue until 10 am on Tuesday (3), when the parade will take place through the streets of Santos, which will pass through Canal 6, where Pelé’s mother, Celeste, lives, heading to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, for the burial. reserved for family members.