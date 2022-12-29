Politicians pay tributes; Lula says that Pelé took the name of the country far away

Several Brazilian politicians paid tribute to Pelé, through their social networks, after the news of the death of the King of Football occurred today (29), at the age of 82. President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who will take office next Sunday (1st), praised the player in a series of four posts.

“Few Brazilians took the name of our country as far as he did. No matter how different the language was from Portuguese, foreigners from the four corners of the planet soon found a way to pronounce the magic word: ‘Pelé'”, he wrote in one of them. .

Lula said he had the privilege that younger Brazilians did not have: seeing Pelé live in the stadium, both in Pacaembu and Maracanã. And he joked that the player made him angry when he faced Corinthians.

I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn’t have: I saw Pelé play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pelé give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal. 📸: @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/YQs3K119t9 — Lula (@LulaOficial) December 29, 2022

The president-elect also expressed his admiration and remembered other athletes who have already died. “He went to make a table in heaven with Coutinho, his great partner at Santos. Now he has the company of so many eternal stars: Didi, Garrincha, Nilton Santos, Sócrates, Maradona. He left a certainty: there has never been a number 10 like him. Thanks, Pelé “, he concluded.

Reverence for the athlete mobilized other leaders in Brazilian politics. The president of Congress and the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), stated that he “was the most masterful football player that the world has seen on the pitch and that raised the name of Brazil wherever he went”. He further highlighted that he “stopped wars and conflicts with the ball at his feet and the message of peace”.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP), said that the player dignified Brazil and its people and that “the man Pelé leaves us, but the eternal Pelé will live forever”.

The President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, published a note on behalf of the Court paying homage. She classified the player as “an artist of the ball, who enchanted generations and generations with his talent”. She wished her family and friends comfort and said that Pelé will continue to be a world reference.

President Jair Bolsonaro did not express himself through his networks, but the federal government published a note. “Pelé, the King of Football, was one of the greatest athletes of all time. The only three-time world champion demonstrated by his actions that, in addition to being a great athlete, he was also a great citizen and patriot, raising the name of Brazil wherever he went. The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, prays to God to receive him in His arms and to give strength and faith to all his family and friends to overcome this difficult moment.”

The governor-elect of São Paulo and former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, said that Pelé reigned as the greatest of all time. “He is eternalized in my best memories and in the autographed shirt that I had the honor to receive. Rest in peace”.

Appointed to take over the Ministry of Sport in the next government, the former volleyball player and Olympic medalist Ana Moser recalled that Pelé was the first to command the portfolio, created in 1995 during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso. She expressed her sadness, adding her admiration and respect. According to Ana Moser, Pelé represented the quality and strength of the Brazilian people. “As fate would have it, on the same day I was announced to the Ministry of Sport, a chair that first belonged to him 24 years ago, Pelé leaves us”.

Former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso also paid his respects. “In addition to being consecrated as a legend of world sport, Pelé was an exemplary public man, loyal to his principles, values ​​and to our country. We lost everyone with his departure”, he wrote, adding that the athlete is a source of pride and an undeniable symbol. of the nation.

With the deepest sadness, I receive the news of the death of @Skinthe indisputable symbol of our nation, a source of pride for all of us. Thread ⬇ pic.twitter.com/r45KaNXoNG — Fernando Henrique Cardoso (@FHC) December 29, 2022

Santos City Hall, the club’s city where the player was consecrated, decreed official three-day mourning. “Pelé, you are eternal and your love story with the city will continue! Santos will be eternally grateful to this incomparable figure, who brought so much joy on the field! Rest in peace, Your Majesty”, published the official profile of the municipality when announcing the measure.