Christ the Redeemer will be illuminated in green and yellow to honor Pelé

The monument to Christ the Redeemer will be illuminated in green and yellow, starting at 6 pm today (29), in honor of Pelé, who died this Thursday, aged 82, in São Paulo. The colors can be seen throughout this Thursday night and Friday morning.

The information was released by the Cristo Redentor Archdiocesan Sanctuary, responsible for the statue that has become a symbol of Brazil.

Inspiration

“The monument to Christ the Redeemer will be illuminated in the colors of Brazil throughout the night of this Thursday, starting at 6 pm, in honor of the athlete of the century, who enchanted the whole world in life and will always be a great inspiration to all Brazilians. “, announced the Sanctuary.

The tribute, however, will depend on the weather to have visibility, because Rio de Janeiro is in the mobilization stage due to the forecast of moderate to heavy rain in the next few hours.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

