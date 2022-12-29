Banks will not open this Friday

Bank branches will not open to the public this Friday (30). Banking hours will only return on Monday (2). The information is from the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

According to the entity, on days when branches are closed, the population will be able to use electronic means of banking service, such as mobile and internet bankingATMs, telephone banking and correspondents for financial transactions.

“Cards and consumption bills (such as water, energy, telephone, etc.) due on the holiday [dia 1º] may be paid free of charge on the next business day. Usually, the dates are already adjusted to the calendar of holidays, whether federal, state or municipal”, highlighted Febraban.