Pinacoteca Contemporânea de São Paulo will open on the 25th

The Pinacoteca Contemporânea, a new museum that was built and will be integrated with the other two existing buildings of the Pinacoteca de São Paulo, will be inaugurated on the day of São Paulo’s birthday, on January 25th. The announcement was made today (29) by the government of São Paulo.

With this third building, which joins Pinacoteca Luz and Pinacoteca Estação, located next to Sala São Paulo, the Pinacoteca will become one of the largest art museums in Latin America, with a total of 22,000 square meters and the potential to receive one million visitors a year.

To mark the opening to the public, the museum will promote two exhibitions: a collection of works from the Pinacoteca collection will occupy the Grande Galeria and Korean artist Haegue Yang, a highlight of the international contemporary art scene, will be at Galeria Praça.

According to the governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, public investment in the work was R$ 55 million. “The investment by the government of São Paulo was R$55 million and I want to thank the Gouvêa Telles family who completed the necessary resources, R$30 million, without the incentive law, that is, from their own assets, so that we could fulfill this dream of Pina Contemporânea and deliver a Pinacoteca with even better conditions to exhibit its magnificent collection”, said the governor, in an interview today (29).

Where it is

The Pinacoteca Contemporânea project was designed to be integrated into Parque da Luz and the neighborhoods of Bom Retiro and Luz, in the center of São Paulo.

In the construction project for the new museum, two blocks of buildings that already existed on the land where it was installed were maintained: an older one, attributed to the office of Ramos de Azevedo, a remnant of the first school built there, and a more modern one, from the 1990s. 1950, designed by architect Hélio Duarte.

Now, connecting these two blocks, there will be a covered public square, a pavilion where the Praça Gallery will be located, two ateliers for educational activities and a museum shop. The work, started in February 2022, was carried out in a period of 11 months.

In the first month, admission to visit the exhibitions at Pinacoteca Contemporânea will be free. More information can be obtained on the website.