DF resumes New Year’s Eve party two years after pandemic restrictions

The Federal District government once again promoted the traditional New Year’s Eve party in the federal capital. The event was suspended for two years due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The local population and tourists who are in the city will accompany the turn of the year with 50 local artists, who will animate the stages of the party on the 30th and 31st of December.

Singer Vanessa da Mata will be the main attraction on New Year’s Eve and will perform at the Eixo Cultural Ibero-Americano, formerly Funarte’s space.

At Prainha do Lago Paranoá, the party will be on behalf of Fundo de Quintal and the Afro procession of Ilê Ayê. The cities of Ceilândia, Gama and Sobradinho will receive the singer Frank Aguiar and the bands Nação Zumbi and Biquíni Cavadão, respectively. All locations will have fireworks.

Tomorrow (30th), the singers Geraldo Azevedo and Chico César will perform at 10 pm on the stage of the Eixo Cultural.

Transport

Public transport will have special schedules to accommodate those who want to follow the shows. According to the Department of Transportation and Mobility of the DF, there will be reinforcement on the bus lines at the closing time of the events.

On Saturday (31), the Metro will operate from 5:30 am to 2 am.