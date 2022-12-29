Operation New Year on federal roads starts at 00:00 tomorrow

Operation New Year 2023, by the Federal Highway Police (PRF), begins at 00:00 this Friday (30). The action, which takes place on all federal roads in the country, continues until 23:59 on Sunday (1st). With the increase in traffic due to year-end commuting, the objective is to ensure road safety and the preservation of lives on the highways.

According to the PRF, in addition to the increased flow of vehicles, the festivities are associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, which makes inspection even more relevant. Combating drunk driving is one of the main actions of the operation.

Speed ​​control measures, inspection of prohibited overtaking, use of seat belts, child restraint devices and cell phone use, among others, are also planned. Traffic education activities will also be carried out.

Christmas

PRF’s balance of Operation Christmas 2022 reveals that there was a 65% reduction in the number of serious accidents, 82% in the number of injured and 38% in the total number of deaths recorded compared to the same period in 2021. The action was carried out from 22 to 25 December and had 18% more staff than the previous year.

85,668 people were inspected and 60,953 vehicles were approached. 45,764 breathalyzer tests were also carried out, a number 51% higher than in 2021. There were 1,541 infraction notices for drivers under the influence of alcohol and 95 of them were arrested for the crime of drunk driving.

Guidelines

Before hitting the road, the PRF advises that some preventive actions be taken. She listed six measures for verifying vehicles: the condition of the tires, including the spare tire; alignment and balancing; functioning of the lighting system; windshield wipers; shelf life of engine oil and filter; and vehicle and driver documentation.