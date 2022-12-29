First New Year’s Eve cruise arrives in Rio in Copacabana

This morning (29) docked at Pier Mauá, in the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro, the first of seven cruises that will spend New Year’s Eve positioned along the Copacabana waterfront, where the biggest fireworks display in the city takes place. The ship Azamara Pursuit left Paraty, on the southern coast of the state, and will be stopped at the pier in Rio until the 31st.

Three more cruise ships will arrive in the city in the next two days. Tomorrow it will be the turn of the MSC Preziosa, coming from Ilha Grande, and, on the morning of the 31st, the MSC Musica will arrive from Ilhabela. The Costa Fortuna will also dock in the city on the last morning of the year, when it will board passengers in Rio, before heading to Copacabana. The four ships will bring a movement of up to 15 thousand tourists and crew to the city, considering the capacity of each one.

On New Year’s Eve, from 5 pm onwards, the boats will leave Guanabara Bay and take a position in front of the Copacabana beachfront. Three more ships are expected to join them just for the fireworks display, without first docking in the city: MSC Seashore, Costa Firenze and MSC Seaview. In all, seven of the nine cruise ships embarking passengers in Brazil this summer will be on the shores of Rio on New Year’s Eve.

The Brazilian Association of Cruise Ships (CLIA Brazil) expects the 2022/2023 cruise season to be the biggest in 10 years in the sector. The number of beds offered rose to 780 thousand, which represents an increase of 47% compared to the 530 thousand offered in 2019/2020, before the covid-19 pandemic.

On the waterfront, New Year’s Eve in Copacabana should attract around 2.5 million people. For this, the neighborhood will be completely closed to the entry of cars from 7:30 pm.

The New Year’s Eve party will have two stages and 20 sound towers in Copacabana, with a 12-minute fireworks display. On the main stage, in front of the Copacabana Palace hotel, the attractions will be the singers Zeca Pagodinho, Iza and Alexandre Pires, in addition to the Grande Rio drums. On stage at Rua Santa Clara, Martnália, the bands Gilsons and Bala Meus and Beija-Flor’s drums will go up.

*The intern Francisco Eduardo Ferreira collaborated