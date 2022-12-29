“São Silvestre is proof that every Brazilian dreams of winning”, says athlete

“São Silvestre is the race that every Brazilian who starts running dreams of winning”, said today (29) Brazilian runner Ederson Vilela, who won the Volta da Pampulha in 2019.

A dream that hasn’t come true for 12 years in the men’s race and 16 years in the women’s race. The last time Brazil reached the top of the competition was in 2010, with the victory of Marilson Gomes dos Santos. In the female category, the last time a Brazilian woman won the most traditional race in the country was in 2006, with Lucélia Peres.

And to reach the top this year 2022, Brazilians are betting on a very national ingredient: moisture. “If it’s raining but the humidity is high, it’s going to be good. We know that some opponents have problems running in high humidity, especially the Africans. We Brazilians have an advantage in this matter. And if it’s hot and the humidity is high, it will help a lot”, said Giovani dos Santos, the Brazilian who most often reached the top of São Silvestre: six times, with the best result achieved being a fourth place.

“If the weather is reasonable, it gets more complicated for us. I, who specialize in running in high humidity and running in more humid places, think that we are able to take advantage if it rains. Let’s hope it’s in that mood so we can do a good test. Of course, if it’s bad for one, it’s going to be bad for everyone. But, someone always takes advantage of something and I hope we can take advantage of that part”, added Giovani.

For the Brazilian athlete Jenifer Nascimento, a Brazilian who reached third place in last year’s race, having participated other times in the race is also a factor that can bring advantage to the Brazilians. “In my opinion, having these experiences along the way helps a lot by knowing at what moment of the race you can manage to make your strategy. Every year some opponents change, but we know that there are always strong opponents. We are aware that we are training and dedicating ourselves to achieve the best result to be on the highest place on the podium”, he said.

“We have been preparing throughout the year, but São Silvestre is at the end of the year. Preparing at the end of the year is more difficult because we are coming from a competitive period. But we are focused to compete and prepared for the competition”, said Jenifer.

Ederson, on the other hand, bets on experience. “We know it’s hard [vencer a São Silvestre], but every year you get more experience. Last year I didn’t do very well, I had an injury, but I managed to recover this year. Each one has its particularity and has been working hard to improve with each passing year”, added Ederson Vilela, who had 2019 as his best year of performance, with the conquest of Volta da Pampulha.

Trust

The main opponents of the Brazilians, the African athletes, are betting on confidence to reach another victory in the competition. “I think that on the 31st I can be champion”, said Maxwell Rotich, an athlete from Uganda and who was champion this year of the Akzoitia Azpeitia Diego Garcia Memorial Half Marathon, a traditional event in Spain.

“I’m very well prepared and I’m sure I’ll do well,” said Kenyan Vivian Kiplagat, two-time champion of the Volta Internacional da Pampulha in 2021 and 2022 and third place in the São Paulo International Marathon this year.

Champion of the São Paulo International Marathon this year, the Ethiopian Tilahun Nigussie will participate in São Silvestre for the first time. “I trained well, I’m fine and I hope I can be the champion”, he said.

Despite their confidence, they know that humidity and temperature can disrupt their plans for another victory in the race. Even more so with the possibility of facing rain during the journey.

“I am impressed with how Brazilians manage to compete here, with the heat. I think the Brazilians have the advantage,” said Kabebush Yisma, an Ethiopian athlete who won the São Paulo International Marathon and the Rio de Janeiro Marathon this year. “It’s very difficult to compete in the rain: the big question is the danger of getting injured. It will be a challenge, but I came to participate in this challenge. I already ran once in Brazil in the rain, it wasn’t easy, you can slide on the asphalt, but I’m going to face the challenge, ”she said.

Ethiopian Tilahun Nigussie agrees. “It is a little hard. If it was a marathon on a rainy day, maybe it would be a little easier, because I would opt for a certain strategy. But, as it is a shorter route, with many curves, it will really be quite complicated, ”he said.

“The arrival of the race has a climb [na Avenida Brigadeiro Luís Antônio], so when trying to make that final effort, there might be some slip up. It’s a challenge, but we’re ready.”

Kenyan Vivian Kiplagat and Ugandan Maxwell Rotich are not too worried about the possibility of rain. But with the temperature. “It depends a lot on humidity and temperature. Rain is not the problem, the problem is humidity and temperature. Our performance will depend more on it,” they said.

“If it’s a rainy day, it’s going to be difficult, challenging. In Ethiopia we are not used to competing on rainy days. But, I’ve already won the race three times and it rained on those three times”, said the Ethiopian Wude Aymer, who has participated in São Silvestre before, obtaining a fourth place in 2017.

For her, regardless of the challenges that the race will impose on the athletes, what will matter at the end of all this will be the respect between them. “Something we really have to demonstrate as athletes is respect for each other. The one who trained better will be the champion. So you really need to have respect for each other”, she said, during a press conference held this morning (29th), in São Paulo.

More than 32,000 people signed up to participate in the race, which will take place next Saturday (31). The São Silvestre start schedule starts at 7:25 am, with the departure of the wheelchair category. Then, starting at 7:40 am, it will be the turn of the female elite. From 8:05 am it’s time for the men’s elite, the premium peloton, the wheelchair users with a guide and the general peloton to start.