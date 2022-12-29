BrazilBrazil

Decree regulates electronic document for cargo transportation

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






President Jair Bolsonaro issued today (29) a decree to regulate the Electronic Transport Document (DT-e), created in May 2021 to gather several physical documents of mandatory carrying by carriers to prove compliance with administrative, environmental and health rules . The measure intends to reduce inspection time on highways.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, regulation is the main modernization and digital transformation initiative for the cargo transport sector, including self-employed truck drivers.

The regulatory decree deals with the procedures for issuing, dispensing and closing the electronic document, as well as inspection and application of penalties.

“The new instrument also curbs illegal practices such as the so-called freight letter, a kind of payment method for cargo transport services that could only be discounted at accredited gas stations. In practice, there was payment lower than the face value of the title and part of the truck driver’s remuneration was with middlemen”, said the agency.

The full text of the decree is available at Official Diary of the Union (DOU) this Thursday (29).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US stocks end 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008

6 hours ago

Indigenous federal deputy Joênia Wapichana will head Funai

7 hours ago

Indigenous federal deputy to head Funai

7 hours ago

Death certificate shows causes of death of Pele

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.