Decree regulates electronic document for cargo transportation

President Jair Bolsonaro issued today (29) a decree to regulate the Electronic Transport Document (DT-e), created in May 2021 to gather several physical documents of mandatory carrying by carriers to prove compliance with administrative, environmental and health rules . The measure intends to reduce inspection time on highways.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, regulation is the main modernization and digital transformation initiative for the cargo transport sector, including self-employed truck drivers.

The regulatory decree deals with the procedures for issuing, dispensing and closing the electronic document, as well as inspection and application of penalties.

“The new instrument also curbs illegal practices such as the so-called freight letter, a kind of payment method for cargo transport services that could only be discounted at accredited gas stations. In practice, there was payment lower than the face value of the title and part of the truck driver’s remuneration was with middlemen”, said the agency.

The full text of the decree is available at Official Diary of the Union (DOU) this Thursday (29).