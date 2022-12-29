BrazilBrazil

Check the names of the 37 ministers of the future government

The last names of ministers in the future government of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, were announced today (29), in Brasília. In total, there will be 37 ministries. Of these, five are linked to the Presidency of the Republic. The ministers take office next Sunday (1st).

Check below the names announced for all 37 ministries:

In the Presidency of the Republic:

  1. Civil House – Rui Costa
  2. General Secretary – Márcio Macedo
  3. Institutional Relations Secretariat – Alexandre Padilha
  4. Institutional Security Office – Gonçalves Dias
  5. Secretary of Communication – Paulo Pimenta

On the Esplanade of Ministries:

  1. Attorney General of the Union (AGU) – Jorge Messias
  2. Federal Comptroller General – Vinicius Marques de Carvalho
  3. Agriculture, Livestock and Supply – Carlos Fávaro
  4. Science and Technology – Luciana Santos
  5. Culture – Margareth Menezes
  6. Defense – Jose Mucio Monteiro
  7. Farm – Fernando Haddad
  8. Education – Camilo Santana
  9. Management and Innovation in Public Services – Esther Dweck
  10. Racial Equality – Anielle Franco
  11. Development, Industry, Commerce and Services – Geraldo Alckmin
  12. Integration and Regional Development – Waldez Góes
  13. Justice and Public Security – Flavio Dino
  14. Fishing and Aquaculture – André de Paula
  15. Social Security – Carlos Lupi
  16. Health – Nísia Trindade
  17. Cities – Jader Filho
  18. Communications – Juscelino Filho
  19. Foreign Affairs – Mauro Vieira
  20. Mines and Energy – Alexandre Silveira
  21. Woman – Cida Gonçalves
  22. Ports and Airports – Marcio França
  23. Social Development, Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger – Wellington Dias
  24. Sports – Ana Moser
  25. Environment – ​​Marina Silva
  26. Planning and Budgeting – Simone Tebet
  27. Work and Employment – ​​Luiz Marinho
  28. Tourism – Daniela Souza Carneiro
  29. Human Rights and Citizenship – Silvio Almeida
  30. Indigenous Peoples – Sônia Guajajara
  31. Transport – Renan Filho
  32. Agrarian Development and Family Farming – Paulo Teixeira

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

