Check the names of the 37 ministers of the future government

The last names of ministers in the future government of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, were announced today (29), in Brasília. In total, there will be 37 ministries. Of these, five are linked to the Presidency of the Republic. The ministers take office next Sunday (1st).

Check below the names announced for all 37 ministries:

In the Presidency of the Republic:

Civil House – Rui Costa General Secretary – Márcio Macedo Institutional Relations Secretariat – Alexandre Padilha Institutional Security Office – Gonçalves Dias Secretary of Communication – Paulo Pimenta

On the Esplanade of Ministries: