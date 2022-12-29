Check the names of the 37 ministers of the future government

|Fact-checking
The last names of ministers in the future government of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, were announced today (29), in Brasília. In total, there will be 37 ministries. Of these, five are linked to the Presidency of the Republic. The ministers take office next Sunday (1st).
Check below the names announced for all 37 ministries:
In the Presidency of the Republic:
- Civil House – Rui Costa
- General Secretary – Márcio Macedo
- Institutional Relations Secretariat – Alexandre Padilha
- Institutional Security Office – Gonçalves Dias
- Secretary of Communication – Paulo Pimenta
On the Esplanade of Ministries:
- Attorney General of the Union (AGU) – Jorge Messias
- Federal Comptroller General – Vinicius Marques de Carvalho
- Agriculture, Livestock and Supply – Carlos Fávaro
- Science and Technology – Luciana Santos
- Culture – Margareth Menezes
- Defense – Jose Mucio Monteiro
- Farm – Fernando Haddad
- Education – Camilo Santana
- Management and Innovation in Public Services – Esther Dweck
- Racial Equality – Anielle Franco
- Development, Industry, Commerce and Services – Geraldo Alckmin
- Integration and Regional Development – Waldez Góes
- Justice and Public Security – Flavio Dino
- Fishing and Aquaculture – André de Paula
- Social Security – Carlos Lupi
- Health – Nísia Trindade
- Cities – Jader Filho
- Communications – Juscelino Filho
- Foreign Affairs – Mauro Vieira
- Mines and Energy – Alexandre Silveira
- Woman – Cida Gonçalves
- Ports and Airports – Marcio França
- Social Development, Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger – Wellington Dias
- Sports – Ana Moser
- Environment – Marina Silva
- Planning and Budgeting – Simone Tebet
- Work and Employment – Luiz Marinho
- Tourism – Daniela Souza Carneiro
- Human Rights and Citizenship – Silvio Almeida
- Indigenous Peoples – Sônia Guajajara
- Transport – Renan Filho
- Agrarian Development and Family Farming – Paulo Teixeira
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
