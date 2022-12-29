Heads of Funai and Sesai will be indigenous, says Lula

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said today (29) that he will nominate indigenous people to head the National Indigenous Foundation (Funai) and the Special Secretariat for Indigenous Health (Sesai), after appointing an indigenous woman, elected deputy Sônia Guajajara ( PSol-SP), as holder of the new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

“They [indígenas] they are more than prepared to work on their problems and solve their problems”, said Lula during the announcement of the last names of his ministerial office, in Brasília, this Thursday (29).

Lula said he was “happy” for having appointed the first indigenous minister in Brazilian history. “I spoke with Sônia Guajajara that it is a new experience, that we all have to work to help”, added the president-elect.

He also stated that he will nominate women to preside over the two main public banks in the country – Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brazil. “Banco do Brazil is 200 years old and no one even thought about having a woman as president, and we are going to prove that a woman can be much better than many male presidents,” said Lula.

The president-elect said he will defend the approval of a law to end the wage gap between men and women who occupy the same positions in companies.