President of Funai is exonerated

The president of Funai, Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, stepped down as president of the National Indian Foundation (Funai).
The ordinance with his dismissal is published in the Official Diary of the Union this Thursday (29).
Marcelo Xavier took command of Funai in July 2019. He replaced General Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas, who left office in June of the same year.
Translated to english by RJ983
From Brazil, by EBC News
