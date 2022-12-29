BrazilBrazil

President of Funai is exonerated

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The president of Funai, Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, stepped down as president of the National Indian Foundation (Funai).

The ordinance with his dismissal is published in the Official Diary of the Union this Thursday (29).

Marcelo Xavier took command of Funai in July 2019. He replaced General Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas, who left office in June of the same year.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US stocks end 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008

6 hours ago

Indigenous federal deputy Joênia Wapichana will head Funai

7 hours ago

Indigenous federal deputy to head Funai

7 hours ago

Death certificate shows causes of death of Pele

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.