President-elect announces last 16 ministers of new government

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced (29), in Brazilia, the last 16 names that complete the ministerial cabinet of the new government. In total, the PT’s third term will have 37 ministries.

The announcement of future ministers seeks to contemplate the formation of a more robust support base in Congress, with the inclusion of names of parties such as PSD, MDB and União Brazil, which were left with ministries such as Agriculture, Mines and Energy, Communications, Transport and Fisheries .

The PT also secured portfolios such as Agrarian Development and the Presidency’s Communication Secretariat (Secom), while allied acronyms in the second round, such as PDT and PSol, were left with ministries such as Social Security and Indigenous Peoples.

The other folders were filled by Lula with prominent personalities in their areas or people trusted by the president-elect, such as Gonçalves Dias, the new head of the Institutional Security Office. For eight years, General Gonçalves Dias was Lula’s head of personal security.

Two former candidates for the Presidency of the Republic who actively embarked on Lula’s campaign were also confirmed: Marina Silva, who returns to fill in the Environment, and Simone Tebet, who stayed with the planning.

All are expected to assume their posts on January 1. “These people will start working and assemble their team, all of this certainly from -feira (2)”, said Lula during the announcement, at the Centro Cultura Banco do Brazil (CCBB) in Brasília. “I think we’re going to start the government working, we’re not going to start the government seeing how it is,” she added.

The names announced in this on Friday (29) were: Gonçalves Dias (GSI); Paulo Pimenta (Secom); Carlos Lupi (Social Security); Jader Filho (Cities); Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy); Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development); Juscelino Filho (Communications); Ana Moser (Sports); Marina Silva (Environment); Simone Tebet (Planning); Daniela Souza Carneiro (Tourism); Sônia Guajajara (Indigenous Peoples); and Renan Filho (Transport).

“I want you to be part of the political history of this country, of a moment when we had the courage to assume Brazil in an extremely delicate situation”, declared Lula to his new ministers, who accompanied him during the announcement.

Lula added that in the first week he should hold a first cabinet meeting. He asked the new ministers to be “democratic” in the assembly of their teams, guaranteeing diversity in the ministries, and also to favor names with technical qualifications.

first names

A first list of five names was released by Lula in , even before his diploma as president-elect. At that first moment, he was pressured to disclose the holders of portfolios such as Finance and Defense, so that the articulations of the new administration could already begin.

On the occasion, the occupants of the portfolios of Finance (Fernando Haddad), Defense (José Múcio Monteiro), Foreign Affairs (Mauro Vieira), Justice and Public Security (Flávio Dino) and Civil House (Rui Costa) were announced.

In a second moment, Lula tried to include names from civil society and allied parties that supported his campaign. In the heads of 16 ministries were announced, including personalities such as Margareth Menezes (Culture) and Silvio Almeida (Human Rights), as well as members of parties such as PCdoB, represented by Luciana Santos (Science and Technology), and PSB, with Marcio França (Ports and Airports).