Vatican: Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI remains in serious but stable condition

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s health condition remains “serious” but stable, the Vatican said on Thursday, adding in a statement that he had spent the night well and was lucid and conscious.

“The pope emeritus managed to rest well during the night, he is absolutely lucid and conscious, and today, although his condition remains serious, the situation is stable for the moment,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

“Pope Francis renews his request that people pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours,” Bruni said of Benedict, who is 95 years old.

The statement, the second since Francis announced on Wednesday that his predecessor was “very ill”, did not provide details on Benedict’s condition.

Benedict is being cared for in a former convent in the Vatican, where he has lived since 2013, when he became the first pope in nearly 600 years to resign.

