New Year’s Eve in Rio sells out Metro tickets

Of the 158,000 special cards offered for sale by the Rio de Janeiro Metro for New Year’s Eve in Copacabana, around 70,000 have already been sold. The busiest time slot – from 9 pm to 10 pm – is already sold out of one-way tickets, but for this period there are still tickets for round trips.

For those who intend to go to Copacabana on the night of the next 31st, the Metrô advises attention to the amount available for sale of tickets and recommends, even, the advance purchase only at the Carioca/Centro station.

The operation New Year’s Eve will start at 7 pm on the 31st and end at 5 am on the 1st of January. During this period, only special cards can be used because other cards will only be valid until 6:59 pm.

For those who live or work in the region, there will be an exception at the Siqueira Campos/Copacabana, Cantagalo/Copacabana and General Osório/Ipanema stations, where they will be accepted until midnight on the 1st.

* Intern under the supervision of Mario Toledo