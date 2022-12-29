Fire consumes store in downtown Rio

A fire is currently taking place at the Simões Store, which sells household goods, toys and decoration, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. According to the Fire Department, the corporation was called at 9:44 am and the call was answered by the Central Headquarters, with support from the Grajaú and São Cristóvão barracks.

The store is located on Rua da Alfândega, in the popular shopping area known as Sociedade de Amigos e Adjacência on Rua da Alfândega (Saara). There are no reports of casualties so far and firefighters are working at the scene, with the support of a helicopter.

It is possible to see the fire from several points in the city center, including the headquarters of the Brazil Communication Company (EBC), in Lapa.

According to the Rio Operations Center (COR), traffic was stopped on one of the main avenues in the region.

“Fire in a Property on Rua da Alfândega interdicts Avenida Passos, near Presidente Vargas. Firefighters, Municipal Guard, Military Police, CET-Rio and on site,” the organization posted on Twitter.