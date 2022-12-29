BrazilBrazil

Fire consumes store in downtown Rio

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






A fire is currently taking place at the Simões Store, which sells household goods, toys and decoration, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. According to the Fire Department, the corporation was called at 9:44 am and the call was answered by the Central Headquarters, with support from the Grajaú and São Cristóvão barracks.

The store is located on Rua da Alfândega, in the popular shopping area known as Sociedade de Amigos e Adjacência on Rua da Alfândega (Saara). There are no reports of casualties so far and firefighters are working at the scene, with the support of a helicopter.

It is possible to see the fire from several points in the city center, including the headquarters of the Brazil Communication Company (EBC), in Lapa.

According to the Rio Operations Center of January (COR), traffic was stopped on one of the main avenues in the region.

“Fire in a Property on Rua da Alfândega interdicts Avenida Passos, near Presidente Vargas. Firefighters, Municipal Guard, Military Police, CET-Rio and MON on site,” the organization posted on Twitter.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

US stocks end 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008

6 hours ago

Indigenous federal deputy Joênia Wapichana will head Funai

7 hours ago

Indigenous federal deputy to head Funai

7 hours ago

Death certificate shows causes of death of Pele

8 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.