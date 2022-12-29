BC: public accounts close November with a negative balance of BRL 20 billion

Public accounts closed November with a negative result of R$ 20.089 billion, informed today (29) the Central Bank (BC), in the fiscal statistics report. This was the largest primary deficit for the month since November 2016, when a negative balance of R$39.141 billion was recorded.

In November last year, a surplus of R$ 15.034 billion was registered.

In the month, the Central Government (Social Security, Central Bank and National Treasury) registered a deficit of R$ 16.524 billion; the states, R$ 2.633 billion and the municipalities, R$ 1.077 billion. State-owned companies, excluding the Petrobras and Eletrobrás groups, registered a surplus of R$ 145 million.

The primary result is formed by income minus interest expenses, without considering the payment of interest on the public debt. Thus, when expenditure exceeds revenue, there is a primary deficit.

In the 12 months ended in November, a primary surplus of R$ 137.930 billion was registered, equivalent to 1.41% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP – the sum of all goods and services produced in the country).

Fees

Consolidated public sector interest payments reached BRL 50.282 billion in November, compared to BRL 41.642 billion in the same month of 2021.

In the 12 months ended in November, nominal interest reached R$ 581.791 billion (5.95% of GDP).

The BC also informed that the nominal result of the consolidated public sector, which includes the primary result and nominal interest, was in deficit by R$ 70.371 billion last month. Accumulated in 12 months, the nominal deficit reached R$ 443.861 billion (4.54% of GDP).

Public debt

The public sector net debt (balance between the total credits and debts of the federal, state and municipal governments) closed January at R$ 5.578 trillion, which corresponds to 57% of GDP, stable in relation to October.

The gross debt of the general government (DBGG) – which only accounts for the liabilities of the federal, state and municipal governments – reached R$ 7.291 trillion or 74.5% of GDP, with a reduction of 0.6 percentage points compared to the month previous.