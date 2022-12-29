Revenue paid today R$ 907 million in Income Tax refund

The Federal Revenue Service pays today (29) refunds of Individual Income Tax (IRPF) of residual lot for more than 488,637 taxpayers.

In this lot, the value of refunds is more than R$ 903.37 million. Residual batches are from taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh and settled pending issues. The amount of the refund is updated by the Selic rate from the month following the deadline for delivery of the declaration until the month before the payment, plus 1% in the month of deposit.

Of the total, R$ 235.61 million will be allocated to priority taxpayers: 4,613 elderly people over 80 years old, 31,743 between 60 and 79 years old, 3,718 with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 11,433 taxpayers whose main source of income is the magisterium. A further 437,130 non-priority taxpayers were included.

Refund payment is made directly into the bank account informed by the taxpayer in the statement, directly or by indication of a Pix key. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (if, for example, the account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brazil.

In this case, the citizen can reschedule the credit of the values, in his name, through the BB Portal, accessing the address www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through telephones 4004-0001 (capitals ), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special exclusive telephone number for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within one year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available at site Federal Revenue, accessing the menu Declarations and Demonstrations – My Income Tax and clicking on “Request refund not redeemed in the banking network”.