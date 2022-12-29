Operation fulfills warrants against suspected acts of vandalism in the DF

The Federal Police (PF) and the Civil Police of the Federal District launched Operation Nero this morning (29). The objective is to identify those involved in the attempted invasion of the PF headquarters building on the last 12th and in other criminal acts committed on the same date also in the federal capital, such as the depredation of the 5th Police Station and arson against vehicles and buses.

Federal and civilian police comply with a total of 32 search and seizure and arrest warrants, issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in the states of Rondônia, Pará, Mato Grosso, Tocantins, Ceará, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to the Federal District.

The suspects, according to the PF, would have tried to invade the headquarters of the corporation with the objective of rescuing the indigenous José Acácio Serene Xavante, arrested on the 12th of this month by order of the Minister of the STF, Alexandre de Moraes. In the face of the frustrated attempt, the demonstrators would have started a series of acts of vandalism throughout the city. The PF reported that the two investigations were forwarded to the Supreme Court, due to a decline in jurisdiction.

The suspects can answer for the crimes of qualified damage, arson, criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and coup d’état, whose maximum combined penalties reach 34 years in prison.

The future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, in a message on Twitter, that “the ongoing police actions aim to guarantee the rule of law, in the fundamental dimension of protecting life and property. Political reasons do not legitimize arson, attacks on the headquarters of the Federal Police, depredations, bombs. Freedom of expression does not cover terrorism”.