Retrospective 2022: See the main news of October

The month of October was marked by the holding of the 2022 elections. The first round was held on the 2nd. Early in the morning, an integrity test was carried out on 641 electronic ballot boxes drawn or chosen by the supervisory bodies of the elections.

By 4 pm on the 2nd, more than 3,000 electronic voting machines had been replaced, according to the update of the number of occurrences recorded during the vote by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

After nine hours of voting, polling stations were closed across the country at precisely 5 pm.

Around 9:30 pm, with 96.93% of the polls counted, the second round between presidential candidates Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was confirmed.

In state elections, 15 governors were elected in the first round. Shortly after the results, both candidates, Lula and Bolsonaro, made statements to the press.





The second round of elections was held on the 30th. As in the first round, voting time ended at 5 pm. The dispute remained fierce until 8 pm when, with more than 98% of the polls counted, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected president of Brazil. At 77, he will serve his third term.

Shortly after Lula’s victory, groups of truck drivers started protests with roadblocks. On the 31st, Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined the complete unblocking of the federal highways that registered truck drivers’ stoppages.

Also on the 31st, the president-elect met with Argentine president Alberto Fernández, who came to Brazil to congratulate him on his victory at the polls.

On the 27th, former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson had preventive detention (for an indefinite period) decreed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Four days earlier, Jefferson had been arrested red-handed by the Federal Police (PF) after resisting the execution of an arrest warrant issued by Moraes. The warrant was issued after the former parliamentarian posted a video on the internet in which he offended STF minister Cármen Lúcia with profanity.

Before being arrested at his home, in the municipality of Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ), Jefferson fired shots with a rifle and threw grenades at the police officers who went to the scene. Due to the episode, he was indicted by the PF for four attempted murders.

Another arrest with national repercussions in October was that of a security guard for congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PL), whose identity has not been officially revealed. At the end of the month, he was arrested red-handed for firing a firearm by the Civil Police of São Paulo, after a confusion between the parliamentarian and the journalist Luan Araújo, in the Jardins neighborhood, in São Paulo. After a political discussion with the journalist, the deputy chased the man and pointed a firearm at him.

Videos that went viral on the internet show the parliamentarian, the security guard and their advisors running after Araújo. At the time of the confusion, it is possible to see the man teasing the parliamentarian. She tries to run, falls alone and then follows Luan Araújo. The man screams for help as he runs, a gunshot is heard and someone calls for the police to be called.

The deputy published a video on her social media account of her version of what happened. According to the deputy, a group of men, including Araújo, tried to intimidate her, and she was pushed to the ground.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) published on the 3rd the authorization to conduct a clinical trial that will have SpiN-Tec, a vaccine candidate for covid-19, as an investigational product. SpiN-Tec is a recombinant chimeric protein that uses the SpiN protein, developed by the Vaccine Research and Production Center of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (CT Vacinas da UFMG).

The first Brazilian vaccine tests had 400 volunteers.

On the 7th, the Ministry of Health announced that Brazil received the first imported batch of vaccines against Monkeypox, a disease that is better known as monkeypox. According to the Ministry of Health, the shipment of 9,800 doses landed at Guarulhos Airport (SP) on the 4th. The next batches are expected to be delivered by the end of 2022.

In the area of ​​health, the Ministry of Health released, on the 13th, the application of Pfizer’s vaccines against covid-19 in children aged 6 months to 4 years old who have comorbidities. The expansion of the use of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize children in this age group was approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in September.

Earlier this month, the death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage through Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina reached 85. Recovery is expected to cost millions of dollars and some local officials are facing criticism over their response to the storm.





At least 34 people, including 22 children between the ages of 2 and 3, died on the 6th in Na Klang, in northern Thailand, victims of an attack by a man armed with a shotgun, a pistol and a knife. The presumed attacker, identified by authorities as a 34-year-old former police officer, would also have killed his wife and child before committing suicide.

On the 3rd, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo for his discoveries on human evolution. The winner was announced by the secretary general of the Nobel Committee, Thomas Perlmann, in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded on the 4th to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger for advances in quantum mechanics. The winners were announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden.

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. The winner was announced on the 6th. According to the Academy, the French writer was awarded “for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective constraints of personal memory”.





Jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian organization Memorial and Ukrainian group Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on the 7th, highlighting the defense of human rights and democracy.

This year’s Nobel Prize in Economics went to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig. The decision was announced on the 10th. It is the last Nobel Prize announced this year. The award recognizes studies that have proven “crucial” to other investigations that have increased knowledge of banks, banking regulation and how financial crises should be managed.