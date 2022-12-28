UN Security Council denounces Taliban bans on women

The United Nations Security Council today called for the full and equal participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing the Taliban-led government’s ban on women attending universities or working for aid groups.

In a statement agreed by consensus, the 15-member council said the ban on women and girls from attending secondary schools and universities in Afghanistan “represents a growing erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms”.

The ban on women in universities was announced when the Security Council met on Afghanistan last week. Girls were banned from high school in March.

The council said the ban on women aid workers, announced on Saturday, “would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations in the country”, including those of the United Nations.

“These restrictions contradict the commitments made by the Taliban to the Afghan people, as well as the expectations of the international community,” said the Security Council, which also expressed support for the UN political mission in Afghanistan, known as UNAMA.

Four major global aid groups, whose humanitarian efforts have reached millions of Afghans, announced on Sunday that they were suspending operations because they could not run their programs without a female staff.

