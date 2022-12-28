Fred scores to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest

English striker Marcus Rashford maintained his good form and scored again in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this Tuesday (27).

Signing out of Old Trafford in 2022 with a W! 🇧🇷#MUFC 🇧🇷 #MUNNFO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 27, 2022

Rashford, who scored three times for England at the World Cup in Qatar, put United on course for victory with a 19th-minute corner kick before Martial doubled the lead for the hosts three minutes later.

Nottingham Forest thought they were back in the game midway through the first half, but Willy Boly’s goal from a free-kick was ruled out for offside.

The visitors never recovered and United capped off an impressive performance when Brazilian Fred scored a third to complete a victory that moves them up to fifth in the table, one point off fourth. Forrest is 19th.

“We have to score more goals, we created so many chances and it took us until just before the end to score the third goal, we need to seize that moment first,” said United manager Erik Ten Hag.

“You can see, Martial and Rashford are top scorers, Bruno Fernandes will score goals, but we have to be relentless”, declared the Dutch coach.

The fine finish took Rashford’s tally to 10 for the season, double his last season, with another player who found his goalscoring touch, Martial, converting Rashford’s pass.

“Every striker has a number they want to try to reach,” said Rashford. “For me it’s scoring more than I’ve ever scored in a season, so for me I think it’s 22 or 23.”

Brazilian Antony wasted an absurd chance to enlarge, but saw his point-blank shot being saved. Compatriot Fred did not miss the opportunity inside the area.

The win means United have only lost once in the league since losing to city rivals Manchester City in October.

