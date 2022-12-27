Brazil records 35,800 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

The Ministry of Health released today (27) new figures for the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey carried out by the ministry, Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 35,800 new cases of the disease and 230 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 36.2 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and 693.1 thousand registered deaths. The number of recovered patients adds up to 34.8 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of records of covid-19 and deaths as a result of the disease – 6.2 million cases and 177.2 thousand deaths. Next come Minas Gerais (4 million cases and 64.3 thousand deaths); Paraná (2.8 million cases and 45.6 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.8 million cases and 41.4 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 497.7 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied in the country, with 181.4 million from the first dose and 163.9 million from the second, in addition to 102.3 million from the second dose. first booster dose and 40 million for the second booster.