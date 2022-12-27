Health should expand vaccination of children against covid-19

In the coming days, the Ministry of Health is expected to release authorization to vaccinate children aged six months to four years with Pfizer vaccine against covid-19. Until then, the federal government had distributed the first doses only to children aged 6 months to 2 years and 11 months who had some comorbidity.

According to the folder, the recommendation will come into force from the publication of the technical opinion of the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec) and of an ordinance of the Secretariat of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the ministry.

bivalent vaccines

On Sunday (25), 2.8 million doses of bivalent BA.4/BA vaccine were delivered, which protects against the original strain and two omicron subvariants.

The ampoules will be distributed after being analyzed by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health.