Havertz and Mount goals Chelsea beat Bournemouth in Premier League

Chelsea scored early to secure a 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, their first Premier League win since mid-October.

Kai Havertz and Mason Mount both scored in the first half of a dominant performance, but the hosts felt they could have won by a bigger margin given the possession they had and the chances they created.

Chelsea ended a run of five games without a win in the competition and moved up one place in the standings to eighth.

Bournemouth have now lost four of their last five league games and remain in 14th place with 16 points.

Havertz put Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute after a quick drive down the middle, started by the Brazilian Jorginho, assisted by Mount and passed by Raheem Sterling, who sent a perfect cross to see the German reach to find the net.

Quick work on the ball was characteristic of the home side’s approach, as they dominated Bournemouth throughout the game.

Chelsea extended their lead in the 23rd minute at the end of another multi-man attack before Havertz pulled back for Mount to curl a right-footed shot from outside the box.

Bournemouth went on the attack in the final 10 minutes and could have scored had ex-Chelsea player Dominic Solanke not missed an injury-time header.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

