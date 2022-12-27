BrazilBrazil

Cruzeiro presents striker Wesley

Cruzeiro presented striker Wesley this Tuesday (27). The 23-year-old player, who was at Palmeiras, signed for the next four seasons with Raposa, who in 2023 returns to Série A of the Brazilian Championship.

“It is a giant club. Cruzeiro is returning to the reality it should never have left [da Série A]🇧🇷 I’m happy here, they received me very well. I can already say that I’m feeling at home. Cruzeiro was left in Serie B. And the spectacle that the fans put on was chilling, with the Mineirão full. I’m looking forward to experience this feeling”, said the striker in a video released by the team from Minas Gerais.

Wesley is just one of the reinforcements that Cruzeiro has presented since securing the return to Série A of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to him, Raposa has already agreed with defender Neris, midfielder Mateus Vital, lateral Igor Formiga and defensive midfielders Ramiro and Wallison.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

