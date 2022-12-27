BrazilBrazil

Police will use metal detectors on New Year’s Eve in Rio

The thousands of tourists and residents of Rio who go to Copacabana for the New Year’s Eve party, on the next 31st, will go through searches carried out by the police before arriving at the beach. For this, metal detectors will be used in order to curb the use of sharp materials or weapons. The news was announced in this to haveThis Tuesday (27), during an interview with the Military Police, about the security scheme.

A total of 22,414 military police and 3,546 vehicles will be mobilized throughout the state of Rio, 23% more than last New Year’s Eve. In Copacabana alone, 2,662 PMs will be used.

In addition to the blocking and search points with metal detectors, there will be towers with light cannons on the sand, the use of ATVs for patrolling and the setting up of tents on the beach.

prohibited weapons

Anyone going to Copacabana can only carry plastic cutlery. The use of weapons will only be allowed to security agents.

There will also be reinforcement in other regions of Rio where there will be public events with fireworks: Aterro do Flamengo, Penha, Ilha do Governador, Piscinão de Ramos, Parque de Madureira, Sepetiba, Pedra de Guaratiba, Barra da Tijuca and Recreio dos Bandeirantes.

The most crowded areas will be patrolled by helicopters and drones from the Aeromobile Group (GAM). The images will be transmitted in real time to the command centers. The special policing schedule starts at 8 am Saturday (31) and extends until 20:00 Sunday (1st).

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

