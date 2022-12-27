Andrea Agnelli announces departure from Juventus presidency

After leaving Juventus (Italy), president Andrea Agnelli said this Tuesday (27) that his decision to leave the main position of the Italian club was not easy to take, and that he remains convinced that he acted correctly.

“In addition to loving Juventus, in recent years I have done my best to achieve results on and off the field”, declared Agnelli to shareholders gathered in Turin to approve the team’s results for the fiscal year ended in June, which showed 238 million euros in losses.

Juventus, Italy’s most successful team, have come under scrutiny from Italian prosecutors and market watchers for alleged fraudulent accounting, prompting its board to resign last month. Prosecutors have requested that Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself be put on trial.

Agnelli said that, in stepping down, he wanted to avoid any risk that people would think his personal situation could affect the club’s decisions.

“Juventus comes before everything and everyone”, HE SAID. “I am strongly convinced that I acted correctly in recent years and that the accusations leveled against us are unfounded.”

Last Monday (26), Exor, the Agnelli family company and controlling shareholder of Juventus, presented its ticket for the club’s new board, which will be appointed at a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for January 18.

The new council, made up of professionals from the accounting, auditing and legal areas, will be reduced to five members, from the previous 10.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.