Abel Ferreira competes for the IFFHS best coach in the world award

Portuguese Abel Ferreira, who led Palmeiras in the 2022 Brazilian Championship title campaign, is one of the nominees for the best coach in the world award from the International Federation of Football Histories and Statistics (IFFHS).

In addition to the commander of Alviverde, two other coaches who worked in Brazil in 2022 are competing for the award: Dorival Júnior, who led Flamengo to the Copa do Brazil and Taça Libertadores titles, and Luiz Felipe Scolari, a finalist in the continental competition with Athletico- PR.

The other candidates for the award are: Carlo Ancelotti, from Real Madrid (Spain), Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City (England), Jürgen Klopp, from Liverpool (England), Unai Emery, from Aston Villa (England), Julian Nagelsmann, from Bayern Munich (Germany), Oliver Glasner, Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), José Mourinho, Roma (Italy), Luciano Spalletti, Napoli (Italy), Hugo Ibarra, Boca Juniors (Argentina), Walid Regragui, Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Brian Schmetzer of Seattle Sounders (USA) and Albert Riera of Auckland City (New Zealand).