IBGE: 83% of Brazilians have already responded to the 2022 Census

A balance sheet released today (27) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) points out that more than 178 million people, corresponding to 83% of the Brazilian population, have already responded to the 2022 Demographic Census. in January next year.

According to the IBGE, in 4,163 of the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities, more than 99% of people have already responded to the survey. In 1,072 cities, between 90 and 98% of inhabitants participated in data collection. In 226 municipalities, between 80 and 89% of people responded to the 2022 Census. In 101 cities, the percentage of responses is from 50 to 79% of the population and, in nine municipalities, the percentage was up to 49% of residents.



The director of research at the IBGE, Cimar Azeredo, reported that the states of Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás, the Federal District, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Amapá, Rondônia and Acre still have an important percentage of people to be registered.

“The Northeast is practically closed, Santa Catarina is above 90%, Amazonas and Tocantins are well advanced in collection. This Census has everything to be the most accurate we’ve ever done, with incredible technological tools”, said Azeredo, highlighting that the most serious problem in this edition was the lack of census takers.

Dial-Census 137

Residents of households where no one responded to the survey should call Dial-Censo 137, which will serve all states in the country as of this Tuesday.

The service will be made available gradually in the municipalities, according to the progress of collection in each location. To find out if the Disque-Censo is available in your municipality, click here.

The call is free and can be made from any landline or cell phone every day of the week, from 8 am to 9:30 pm.

According to the IBGE, the final stage of data collection must be expedited with telephone service, which has 120 census research agents. Census collection began in August and was expected to end in October.

Launched on November 30 in Piauí and Sergipe, two states where collection is in its final stage, Dial-Censo 137 is unprecedented in the history of IBGE demographic censuses. On December 12, the states of Alagoas and Rio Grande Norte were included. By December 23, the service had already received more than 430 calls.

The 137 is a telephone made available to the IBGE by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and configures a public utility service. Calls are received by attendants from a specific call center for this service.

Wake up in Rio



To speed up data collection in the Rio de Janeiro capital, the IBGE and the Municipal Health Department of Rio formalized today, at the Museum of Tomorrow, in the central region, a technical cooperation agreement for health agents to act as census takers.